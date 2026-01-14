Romanian car brand Dacia to debut second fully electric car in 2026

Dacia will have two electric models in its dealer showrooms this year, with the debut of a new electric car scheduled for around June. The car was first announced about a year ago by former Renault CEO Luca de Meo and later by former Dacia CEO Denis le Vot.

Dacia’s first electric model, the Spring, was launched in Europe in 2021, which means a natural lifecycle could be at least until 2028–2029.

Dacia has updated the Spring model several times, first in terms of design, then regarding engines. The latest updates announced in autumn 2025 and ready for market introduction are the new 70 and 100 HP engines, which also bring dynamic improvements and a new battery.

The new car will be priced under EUR 18,000, explained Luca de Meo at the start of 2025. Denis le Vot, who led Dacia until last summer, added that the car will be developed in 16 months. The final confirmation came from Frank Marotte, Dacia vice president responsible for sales, marketing, and operations, who stated that the car will launch in 2026, according to Profit.ro.

Dacia managers decided to keep both models in the lineup, even though they could overlap in many aspects, especially in terms of size and price. Depending on subsidies and incentives offered by some countries, the price of the future Dacia electric model could be lower than that of the Spring, as it will be eligible for such subsidies where the Spring is not, for example, in France.

The head of Dacia sales also noted that the two electric models will look “completely different” to customers.

“We will ensure that in terms of colors, harmonies, and product specifications, there is a difference between the two," Marotte added.

The main reason for this strategy is linked to emission targets, which from this year will be increasingly difficult to meet without a large share of electric vehicle sales.

After launching this new electric car, Dacia plans to bring to market in 2028 the next-generation Sandero and Jogger, which will also have electric propulsion alongside combustion and hybrid engines. This means that by around 2028–2029, the brand could have at least four electric models in its range.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chernetskaya | Dreamstime.com)