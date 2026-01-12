Romania’s car factories report smaller output but first electric vehicles in 2025

The Romanian automotive industry ended 2025 with a total production of 545,510 cars, a volume down by 2.6% compared to the 560,102 units manufactured in 2024, according to data centralized by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) and quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The negative evolution reflects the decreasing demand in European markets, but also the challenges faced by manufacturers in the context of the transition to electromobility.

At an estimated average price of EUR 25,000 per vehicle, Romanian automotive production in 2025 is valued at approximately EUR 13.6 billion, down from EUR 14 billion the previous year.

In December 2025, the two Romanian car factories produced a combined 39,651 vehicles, down 4.13% from the 41,358 units in the same month of the previous year. Of these, 21,655 units came out of the Dacia plant in Mioveni, while the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova assembled 17,996 vehicles.

The outlook for 2026 remains uncertain in the context of fiscal policies affecting the automotive industry. The minimum income tax IMCA, applied from 2025, has generated additional costs for manufacturers, while European CO2 emission norms are pressuring manufacturers to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles.

Ford Otosan has already announced massive investments in the electrification of its Craiova production line, while Dacia is preparing to expand its hybrid and electric range to meet market demands.

(Photo source: Ford Otosan Romania)