Transport

Romania’s car factories report smaller output but first electric vehicles in 2025

12 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian automotive industry ended 2025 with a total production of 545,510 cars, a volume down by 2.6% compared to the 560,102 units manufactured in 2024, according to data centralized by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) and quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The negative evolution reflects the decreasing demand in European markets, but also the challenges faced by manufacturers in the context of the transition to electromobility.

At an estimated average price of EUR 25,000 per vehicle, Romanian automotive production in 2025 is valued at approximately EUR 13.6 billion, down from EUR 14 billion the previous year. 

In December 2025, the two Romanian car factories produced a combined 39,651 vehicles, down 4.13% from the 41,358 units in the same month of the previous year. Of these, 21,655 units came out of the Dacia plant in Mioveni, while the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova assembled 17,996 vehicles.

The outlook for 2026 remains uncertain in the context of fiscal policies affecting the automotive industry. The minimum income tax IMCA, applied from 2025, has generated additional costs for manufacturers, while European CO2 emission norms are pressuring manufacturers to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. 

Ford Otosan has already announced massive investments in the electrification of its Craiova production line, while Dacia is preparing to expand its hybrid and electric range to meet market demands.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ford Otosan Romania)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Romania’s car factories report smaller output but first electric vehicles in 2025

12 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian automotive industry ended 2025 with a total production of 545,510 cars, a volume down by 2.6% compared to the 560,102 units manufactured in 2024, according to data centralized by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM) and quoted by Ziarul Financiar. The negative evolution reflects the decreasing demand in European markets, but also the challenges faced by manufacturers in the context of the transition to electromobility.

At an estimated average price of EUR 25,000 per vehicle, Romanian automotive production in 2025 is valued at approximately EUR 13.6 billion, down from EUR 14 billion the previous year. 

In December 2025, the two Romanian car factories produced a combined 39,651 vehicles, down 4.13% from the 41,358 units in the same month of the previous year. Of these, 21,655 units came out of the Dacia plant in Mioveni, while the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova assembled 17,996 vehicles.

The outlook for 2026 remains uncertain in the context of fiscal policies affecting the automotive industry. The minimum income tax IMCA, applied from 2025, has generated additional costs for manufacturers, while European CO2 emission norms are pressuring manufacturers to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles. 

Ford Otosan has already announced massive investments in the electrification of its Craiova production line, while Dacia is preparing to expand its hybrid and electric range to meet market demands.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ford Otosan Romania)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 January 2026
Sports
European Aquatics: Romania’s star athlete David Popovici voted best men’s swimmer of 2025
14 January 2026
Transport
Romanian car brand Dacia to debut second fully electric car in 2026
14 January 2026
Society
Explosion at police headquarters in western Romania leaves three injured
14 January 2026
Transport
Fuel is now more expensive in Romania than in Spain, Austria
14 January 2026
Society
Romania’s resident population continues to shrink as aging trend accelerates, official statistics say
14 January 2026
Travel
Henley Index: Romanian passport ranked 11th globally in 2026
14 January 2026
Politics
Romanian government defends backing of EU-Mercosur trade deal amid criticism
14 January 2026
Politics
Romanian PM steps in as interim education minister following Daniel David’s resignation