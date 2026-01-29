Romanian cats again in the spotlight after winning major international competition

Romanian-born cats are again in the international spotlight after last week, when one won the grand trophy of the North Atlantic Cup competition held in the Netherlands, according to the Felinological National Federation of Romania. A silver British Shorthair male nicknamed “Polar Bear,” Roy of Winter Foxes, born in Romania and raised by Oana and Alexandru Paraschiv, was the winner of the contest.

Romanian cats have been steadily climbing the podiums of major international competitions, and last October, three cats from Romania received the top distinctions during the 2025 World Cat Championship held in Bucharest.

Although “Polar Bear” competed under the Czech flag, he marks the second win for his breeders. In 2025, another male from their lineage became European Champion, subsequently winning the Baltic Countries Cup as well, confirming an impressive record.

The Romanian performance was complemented by Clotilde of Phoenix’s Cats, representing the first Norwegian Forest Cat breeder in Romania, Anda Porumb, who, despite fierce competition, managed to reach the podium of the North Atlantic Cup final.

“The results achieved reconfirm the high level of Romanian felinology and the dedication of local breeders, even though the Felis Romania Cat Federation has only 20 years of activity, a relatively short period compared to international federations with nearly a century of tradition,” the Felinological National Federation of Romania said in a press release.

Romanian cats will have a chance to shine again on March 21–22 in Bucharest, during the Sophisticated International Cat Show, the first major competition of the year. The event will offer animal lovers the opportunity to admire some of the most beautiful cats in the world and to follow the future world champions born right in Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)