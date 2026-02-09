Sports

Romanian table tennis player Bernadette Szocs secures silver at Europe Top-16 tournament

09 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian table tennis player Bernadette Szocs became the European vice-champion after being defeated in the final by Germany’s Sabine Winter on Sunday, February 8, at the Europe Top 16 Cup tournament. 

The tournament brought together the elite of European table tennis in Montreux, Switzerland.

On her way to second place, the Romanian defeated Natalia Bajor (Poland), 3–0 (11–3, 11–8, 11–8), Charlotte Lutz (France), 3–1 (11–7, 4–11, 11–8, 11–5), and Jia Nan Yuan (France), 3–1 (9–11, 11–9, 11–5, 11–5).

Bernadette Szocs was defeated by Germany’s Sabine Winter, 3–0 (11–4, 11–4, 11–4). 

“Alongside her coach, Ionuț Seni, our athlete approached each match with confidence and clarity, achieving important victories and demonstrating once again that Romania matters in the elite of European table tennis,” said the National Agency for Sport on Facebook.

By qualifying for the semifinals, Bernadette Szocs secured her qualification for the ITTF World Cup singles event, which will take place from March 30 to April 5 in Macao. Szocs won the competition in 2018 and also contested the final in 2019.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: National Agency for Sport on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Sports

Romanian table tennis player Bernadette Szocs secures silver at Europe Top-16 tournament

09 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian table tennis player Bernadette Szocs became the European vice-champion after being defeated in the final by Germany’s Sabine Winter on Sunday, February 8, at the Europe Top 16 Cup tournament. 

The tournament brought together the elite of European table tennis in Montreux, Switzerland.

On her way to second place, the Romanian defeated Natalia Bajor (Poland), 3–0 (11–3, 11–8, 11–8), Charlotte Lutz (France), 3–1 (11–7, 4–11, 11–8, 11–5), and Jia Nan Yuan (France), 3–1 (9–11, 11–9, 11–5, 11–5).

Bernadette Szocs was defeated by Germany’s Sabine Winter, 3–0 (11–4, 11–4, 11–4). 

“Alongside her coach, Ionuț Seni, our athlete approached each match with confidence and clarity, achieving important victories and demonstrating once again that Romania matters in the elite of European table tennis,” said the National Agency for Sport on Facebook.

By qualifying for the semifinals, Bernadette Szocs secured her qualification for the ITTF World Cup singles event, which will take place from March 30 to April 5 in Macao. Szocs won the competition in 2018 and also contested the final in 2019.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: National Agency for Sport on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 February 2026
Events
Sting confirmed for UNTOLD 2026 lineup in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca
10 February 2026
Events
Formula 1 champion Mika Häkkinen to speak at 2026 Festival Of Modern Owners in Bucharest
10 February 2026
Justice
Romania's former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu on trial for far-right propaganda
10 February 2026
Macro
Romania’s trade gap shrinks by 18.3% y/y in Q4 as austerity moderates imports
10 February 2026
Politics
Romania, UK agree to launch joint trade and investment working group during London talks
09 February 2026
Sports
Romania submits bid to host 2028 or 2029 UEFA Europa League final in Bucharest
09 February 2026
Entertainment
Dog trainer awes audience of Romania’s Got Talent
09 February 2026
Justice
The Mail on Sunday: Jeffrey Epstein took Romanian model to dinner at Buckingham Palace