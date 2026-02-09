Romanian table tennis player Bernadette Szocs secures silver at Europe Top-16 tournament

Romanian table tennis player Bernadette Szocs became the European vice-champion after being defeated in the final by Germany’s Sabine Winter on Sunday, February 8, at the Europe Top 16 Cup tournament.

The tournament brought together the elite of European table tennis in Montreux, Switzerland.

On her way to second place, the Romanian defeated Natalia Bajor (Poland), 3–0 (11–3, 11–8, 11–8), Charlotte Lutz (France), 3–1 (11–7, 4–11, 11–8, 11–5), and Jia Nan Yuan (France), 3–1 (9–11, 11–9, 11–5, 11–5).

Bernadette Szocs was defeated by Germany’s Sabine Winter, 3–0 (11–4, 11–4, 11–4).

“Alongside her coach, Ionuț Seni, our athlete approached each match with confidence and clarity, achieving important victories and demonstrating once again that Romania matters in the elite of European table tennis,” said the National Agency for Sport on Facebook.

By qualifying for the semifinals, Bernadette Szocs secured her qualification for the ITTF World Cup singles event, which will take place from March 30 to April 5 in Macao. Szocs won the competition in 2018 and also contested the final in 2019.

(Photo source: National Agency for Sport on Facebook)