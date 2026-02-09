Romanian tennis: Sorana Cîrstea crowned Transylvania Open champion in Cluj-Napoca

Romanian tennis player Sorana Cîrstea won the Transylvania Open this past weekend, claiming the fourth WTA title of her career with a dominant 6-0, 6-2 victory over Emma Raducanu in the final in Cluj-Napoca.

In what she described as her final appearance at the tournament and her last season on the professional tour, Cîrstea delivered an emotional performance in front of a home crowd, securing her first WTA title on Romanian soil.

“I will retire from tennis at the end of this year, and I will retire a happy person - and that is thanks to the memories you gave me this week in Cluj!” Sorana said in her emotional on-court speech, as quoted in the press release.

She thanked everyone who made possible what she called “a wonderful tournament, the best WTA 250 event and one of the best on the tour.”

Cîrstea capped an impressive week in which she did not drop a single set, dominating her matches from start to finish. In the final, she maintained the same level, overpowering Emma Raducanu with aggressive baseline play and consistency to seal the title.

Meanwhile, the pair of Kamilla Rakhimova and Sara Sorribes Tormo claimed the doubles title at the Transylvania Open 2026.

