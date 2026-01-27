Romanian detained after attempting to hijack train in Austria

A 37-year-old Romanian was detained after he boarded a train in a station in Lower Austria using an emergency hammer. The man tried to leave with the train, but was unsuccessful, according to Kronen Zeitung.

The train was stationary at St. Valentin station in the Amstetten district on Sunday night, January 25, when the man entered by force.

Once in the driver’s cabin, the Romanian smashed several windows, caused damage, and activated the light and sound signal of the train, alerting the railway authorities. Apprehended by police, the man refused to cooperate with the law enforcement officers or to state his identity.

While trying to take his fingerprints, a policewoman was suddenly grabbed by the hair and by the neck and thrown to the ground. She needed to be transported to the hospital because of the injuries. Another policeman was slightly injured while trying to help her, according to Kronen Zeitung.

In the end, the man was taken to the penitentiary in St. Pölten.

