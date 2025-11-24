Society
Video

Two Romanians detained in Germany after running after plane at Cologne airport

24 November 2025

Two Romanians reportedly forced open an emergency exit and ran after the plane that was preparing to take off for Bucharest from Cologne, southwestern Germany, on Friday, November 21. 

The two, aged 28 and 47, were late for boarding, at which point they broke an emergency window and activated a button to open a secured door, so that they could reach the runway, according to the German Federal Police, as reported by Biziday.ro.

They caused a serious incident after they illegally entered the runway to stop the Wizz Air W43262 flight to Bucharest. An airport security officer stopped them and detained them until the police arrived.

A criminal case was reportedly opened in their name. 

Unauthorized entry into an active airport represents a serious violation of aviation safety regulations and may involve criminal procedures and large fines. 

“The existence of a threat to aviation security was excluded. The two were waving their arms, apparently trying to convince the pilot to stop,” a police spokesperson said, as quoted by the media. 

The Wizz Air flight to Bucharest took off with a delay, without the two passengers. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: A Fly Guy's Cabin Crew Lounge video screen capture)

