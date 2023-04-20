Sports

Romanian female athletes shine at European Weightlifting Championships

20 April 2023

Romanian athletes Loredana Toma, Mihaela Cambei, and Andreea Cotruța each won three gold medals at the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan.

Toma dominated the snatch competition, winning gold with a 110 kg lift, although she missed her last attempt at 115 kg. The silver medal went to Italian Giulia Miserendino, with 105 kg, while the bronze was won by German national Lisa Marie Schweizer, with 103 kg.

Loredana Toma also finished first in the clean and jerk, lifting 130 kg, after missing her first attempt, according to Digi24.

Toma came on top in the overall ranking with a total of 240 kg, followed by Miserendino with 230 kg, and Davies with 226 kg.

This is Toma's fifth triple gold at the European Championships, after those in 2017 (Split), 2018 (Bucharest), 2019 (Batumi), and 2021 (Moscow).

Romania finished the Yerevan Championships with 14 medals, 9 golds, three won by Mihaela Cambei (49 kg category), three by Andreea Cotruța (55 kg category), and three by Loredana Toma (71 kg category).

Cosmina Pană won two silver medals in the 45 kg category (snatch and total), while Valentin Iancu won another silver medal in the 55 kg category (clean and jerk). The latter also won two bronzes (snatch and total).

Romania participated in the European Weightlifting Championships with a delegation of nine athletes, three men, and six women, aiming to win four medals and six placements in 4th to 6th place. Romania did not participate in last year's European Championships in Tirana because the Federation was suspended.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Comitetul Olimpic si Sportiv Roman on Facebook)

1

