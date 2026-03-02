Romania’s energy minister, Bogdan Ivan, said that a price increase of roughly RON 0.03-0.05 per liter of gasoline and diesel is expected in the coming period due to the conflict in the Middle East. At the same time, he rejected rumors that prices will increase to RON 10 (EUR 2) per liter, from around RON 8 (EUR 1.57) at the moment.

“We have ensured that this international context is not used for possible speculation by some economic actors because an increase of more than RON 0.03-5 at the pump is not justified at the moment. Speculations that have appeared in the public space about diesel or gasoline reaching RON 10 are outright lies, which I want to totally disavow, because there is currently no rational, commercial, or economic argument for such an increase,” the minister stated, cited by Biziday.

European natural gas reference prices rose by 25% on Monday morning, March 2, due to the Middle East conflict. However, Romania produces roughly 90% of the gas it currently consumes.

“It is extremely important for Romania’s energy security strategy in the coming period to ensure, on the one hand, that we produce enough gas for the domestic market, and secondly, to diversify our gas supply capacities, both in Romania and throughout the region,” Ivan said.

He also mentioned that gas reserves in Romania are currently “around 40%,” about 10% above the European Union average.

Romania recently approved legislation to regulate gas prices throughout the production and distribution chains starting from April 1, 2026. The capped prices “will automatically ensure price stability,” the official noted.

Finally, Bogdan Ivan said that Romania is prepared to face a shortage and to maintain “a stable price for diesel and gasoline,” with reserves held at the national level across all economic operators and with emergency reserves that can be released in exceptional situations by ministerial order.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gabriel Petrescu|Dreamstime.com)