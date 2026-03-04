Romanian ForMin says France invited Bucharest to join extended nuclear deterrence initiative

Romanian foreign minister Oana Țoiu said that France has invited Romania to be part of the group of countries hosting elements of the "nuclear shield" under the extended nuclear deterrence initiative announced by French president Emmanuel Macron, according to Reuters, as reported by G4media.ro.

While visiting Poland, Toiu said on March 3 that a decision will be made by Romania's Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT).

Romania is not part of the group publicly announced by French president Emmanuel Macron.

President Macron announced historic decisions on March 2 regarding France’s nuclear capabilities. He announced that France, the world’s fourth-largest nuclear power, would increase the number of its nuclear warheads, thus entering a new phase of nuclear deterrence.

President Macron said eight other European countries – the UK, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden, and Denmark – had agreed to participate in a new "advanced deterrence" strategy.

Macron said the eight European countries could take part in exercises of France's air-launched nuclear capacity – or force de frappe - and also host air bases where France's nuclear bombers could be stationed.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Oana Toiu)