Romania repatriates over 300 citizens from Middle East amid ongoing security crisis

A total of 318 Romanian citizens, including pilgrims and tourists, were repatriated overnight from the Middle East, arriving safely at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport on two charter flights, foreign minister Oana Țoiu announced. The flights were organized by travel agencies in cooperation with the national carrier Tarom.

According to the minister, the passengers traveled from Israel to Egypt through the Taba border crossing and were assisted by Romania’s consular team and the Romanian Embassy in Cairo, both at the border and at the airport.

“I agreed with the minister of foreign affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Badr Abdel-Aati, that we will continue constant bilateral communication to assist tourist groups and facilitate transit in special cases,” Oana Țoiu said.

She also urged Romanian citizens in the region to remain cautious and follow official guidance.

In a separate statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has activated additional communication tools amid ongoing security developments and air traffic disruptions in the Middle East. The ministry announced the launch of an official WhatsApp channel to provide real-time updates and travel recommendations to Romanians stranded in the region.

Moreover, the ministry reiterated that citizens can register their presence and request consular assistance through the econsulat.ro portal and consult updated travel alerts via the “Travel Safely” application. Emergency phone lines remain available through Romania’s diplomatic missions and the ministry’s central office.

Romanian authorities continue to advise against non-essential travel to several Middle Eastern states and maintain the highest-level travel warnings for Israel and Iran.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alexandru Nechez)