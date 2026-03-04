Romanian prosecutor leading EPPO receives Robert Blum Prize for Democracy, donates sum to Ukraine

Laura Codruța Kovesi, the head of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), received the Robert Blum Prize for Democracy on Tuesday, March 3, during a ceremony in Leipzig, Germany. The award comes with a financial component of EUR 25,000, which Kovesi will reportedly give to Ukraine’s war effort.

The Robert Blum Prize for Democracy was established to honor individuals who demonstrate remarkable civic courage and make a significant contribution to promoting democratic values and the rule of law in a European context often marked by political hesitation.

The prize was established in 2024 to honor the memory of Blum, a central figure of the German Revolution of 1848 and a symbol of the struggle for freedom and equality. Awarded by the municipality of Leipzig and other German institutions, the prize underscores the link between intellectual convictions and concrete action, offering not only moral recognition but also a financial component intended to support humanitarian or social causes.

“I will never forget how petrified with horror many seemed when the Russian army attacked Kyiv four years ago. ‘We should not provoke Putin,’ I heard at the time, ‘we should not risk becoming a target of retaliation.’ There is a difference between prudence and cowardice. Fortunately, the Ukrainians fought back. With everything they had, despite the odds. Since then, four years of pain and death have followed for them, four years of horror and torment. And yet, they continue to fight. For themselves, but also for us,” Kovesi said in her acceptance speech, as cited by G4Media.

After receiving the award, Kovesi announced she will be donating it to Ukraine.

“I admire their courage, and I am grateful to them. That is why I dedicate this prize to the Ukrainian people as well. I wish I could do much more,” the head of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office also said.

The EPPO head also addressed the challenge of consistency from the EU's part.

“Civic courage needs inspiration! I believe that Robert Blum’s fate testifies to this more than eloquently. In other words, it is never enough to express the values we stand for; we must always be ready to fight for democracy and the rule of law when circumstances demand it,” Kovesi concluded.

Robert Blum (1807–1848) is considered one of the martyrs of modern democracy. A democratic politician, publicist, and outstanding orator, Blum firmly opposed autocratic regimes and advocated for human rights, ultimately being executed by the Austrian authorities after becoming actively involved in the defense of revolutionary Vienna. His tragic fate left a profound legacy in the European conscience, highlighting that democracy is not a given, but a principle that must be defended.

