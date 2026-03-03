M&A

EBRD, CEECAT Capital and Morphosis Capital exit Romanian retailer La Cocoș following sale to Schwarz Group

03 March 2026

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), CEECAT Capital, and Morphosis Capital have completed their exit from Romanian retailer La Cocoș following the sale of a majority stake to Schwarz Group. The transaction was finalized after receiving approval from Romania’s Competition Council.

The investor consortium entered La Cocoș in 2024 to support its national expansion. Within one year of the investment, La Cocoș expanded its store network from three to seven locations across Romania. Plus, it reported revenues of EUR 298 million in 2025, up from EUR 227 million the previous year.

Founded in 2014, the company operates a “hypercash” retail model built on a focused product range and volume-based pricing, targeting both individual consumers and small businesses.

“I am grateful to our investors – EBRD, CEECAT Capital, and Morphosis Capital for their trust in our vision and for the strategic support and expertise they brought in helping us scale the business. Joining the companies of Schwarz Group gives us the strength, resources, and expertise needed to accelerate the further development and rapid scaling of our concept, both in Romania and in international markets,” said Iulian Nica, Founder and Managing Director.

Following the deal, La Cocoș becomes part of Schwarz Group, which also owns Lidl and Kaufland. Founder Iulian Nica will remain at the helm of the company, and the hypercash model is set to continue in Romania, with potential expansion into other European markets.

Schwarz Group confirmed in a statement that the hypercash model will be expanded together with the current management within Romania. Store employees will also remain employed at the company after the acquisition.

Christian Groh, CEO of Schwarz Corporate Solutions, stated: "We are impressed with La Cocoș's Romanian identity and strength. La Cocoș will therefore continue to operate as an independent company. Future investments will enable us to consolidate our market position and successfully position La Cocoș for the future. In addition, we are also focusing on international expansion with the hypercash business model.”

La Cocoș currently operates seven stores in Romania and has over 1,400 employees.  As part of the expansion plans, the next stores are due to open before the end of this year. 

“In addition to growth in Romania, the focus is also on international expansion with the hypercash model. This concept offers substantial potential for other European markets and will therefore also be rolled out in other countries,” reads the Schwarz Group press release. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

