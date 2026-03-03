An avalanche that occurred in Romania’s Bucegi Massif over the weekend was captured on camera. The footage shows the moment when two people are caught under slabs of snow detached from the slope.

After the initial surprise, one of the two managed to get out to the surface on their own, while the other was pulled out by colleagues from the group. Both skiers are in good condition and did not suffer any serious injuries.

Part of the group caught by the avalanche consisted of mountain rescuers in training, and one of them was actually immobilized under the flowing snow at the moment the avalanche occurred. The quick intervention of those present prevented the incident from turning into a tragedy, according to newsbv.ro.

The avalanche is believed to have occurred due to the instability of the snow layer, given that in recent days, temperature variations and new snowfall have been recorded. Mountain rescuers warn tourists to check snow and weather bulletins before setting out on a route and to avoid areas with a high risk of avalanches, especially during this period.

radu@romania-insider

(Photo source: Newsbv on YouTube video capture)