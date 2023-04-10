Sports

Romania's Bianca Mei-Roşu wins gold at European Under-21 Table Tennis Championships

10 April 2023

Romanian table tennis player Bianca Mei-Roşu won the only gold medal for Romania at the European Under-21 Table Tennis Championships in Sarajevo.

Bianca competed in women's doubles alongside Germany's Mia Griesel. The Romanian-German pair won with a score of 3-1 (4-11, 14-12, 11-8, 11-4) in the final against the Ukrainian pair Anastasia Dimitrenko/Veronika Matiunina, according to Agerpres.

Romania's overall medal tally was five, including one gold, one silver, and three bronze. The silver medal was won by the duo Eduard Ionescu/Ioana Sîngeorzan in the mixed doubles, while the bronze medals were won by Andrei Istrate in men's singles, Andrei Istrate and Iulian Chiriţă in men's doubles, and Darius Movileanu and Eduard Ionescu in men's doubles.

At last year's European Under-21 Championships, held in Cluj-Napoca, Romania won three medals: two gold medals in women's singles (Elena Zaharia) and mixed doubles (Andrei Istrate and Camelia Mitrofan), and one bronze medal in mixed doubles (Darius Movileanu and Elena Zaharia).

(Photo source: Federatia Romana de Tenis de Masa on Facebook)

Tags
1

Editor's picks