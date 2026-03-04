Romania’s Government Private Cloud enters operational stage with 4 data centers

Romania’s Government Private Cloud, the largest critical digital infrastructure developed in the country, is entering the operational stage at the national level. The implementation involved building an Internal Cloud infrastructure, distributed across four data centers in Bucharest, Timiș, Brașov, and Sibiu.

The new system is based on 570 server systems supporting processing, storage, backup, and mission-critical functions, 91 storage systems, as well as over 340 networking devices. At the software level, the platform integrates automation and management solutions that allow the development and operation of digital services in a secure and scalable environment, suitable for a critical national infrastructure.

The implementation was carried out by a team of dozens of engineers and specialists from Metaminds and Trencadis Corp, who worked closely with experts from the Special Telecommunications Service (or STS) to integrate and operationalize the infrastructure at the national level.

By June 2026, at least 30 IT&C applications and systems through which government digital services are delivered will be migrated to the cloud. The beneficiary of the migration process is the Authority for the Digitalization of Romania (or ADR), together with the Ministry of Research, Innovation, and Digitalization, acting as reform coordinator.

The migration will allow public institutions to exchange data more efficiently, enabling citizens to access documents and services online more easily, faster, and securely, according to the press release. For public administration, the Government Private Cloud will optimize costs by eliminating fragmented IT systems and will provide a secure and scalable framework for developing and operating digital services nationwide, according to a press release.

The Special Telecommunications Service will manage the core infrastructure and key components of the Internal Government Private Cloud, namely Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) services. Through IaaS, public institutions will benefit from virtualized computing resources (servers, storage, and networking) provided in a secure and scalable environment. PaaS provides standardized platforms for the development, testing, and operation of the Romanian state’s IT applications, facilitating interoperability and reducing the implementation time of digital services.

The project “Implementation of the Government Cloud Infrastructure” is one of Romania’s strategic initiatives in public administration digitalization, funded under the PNRR.

However, ADR critics say that database migrations on the Government Cloud are slow and pricy.

“Out of 41 applications and systems that are to be migrated, from what they presented today, ADR has migrated 9,” Liberal deputy Octavian Oprea said on Facebook. “When I say applications, I am being very generous. Some ‘applications’ look like executable files that open a list, which we pompously call a register. A concrete example. The Organ Donor Registry. It runs on a desktop from 2010. In the last 10 years, it gathered under 100 registered persons, and the presented migration value reaches EUR 300,000."

(Photo source: Wrightstudio|Dreamstime.com)