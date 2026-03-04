Qognifly launches Romania-developed counter-drone system, plans Bucharest factory

Qognifly, a Romanian deep-tech firm specializing in counter-drone technologies, announced the launch of Drone Wall, an autonomous system designed to detect, track, and intercept hostile drones. The company said the system has already been validated in operational conditions and is now entering a consolidation phase, with plans for a dedicated production facility in Bucharest.

Drone Wall is an integrated drone defense system based on ground radar, Air Defense Management System software, and a family of interceptors in three ranges, including a reusable air-to-air variant with jet propulsion, the company said. The architecture integrates detection, tracking, target allocation, and interception command into an automated workflow, allowing integration into a network-centric warfare framework in which sensors, effectors, and command units share the same operational picture.

The system was developed by Romanian engineers and has been tested in scenarios reflecting modern air-defense conditions, including operational feedback from Ukraine.

“The proliferation of low-cost drones has fundamentally changed the rules of the game in air security. It is no longer sustainable to respond to a EUR 30,000 threat with a EUR 200,000 missile or even one costing millions,” said Ion Mocanu, co-founder and CEO of Qognifly. “With Drone Wall, our team in Romania has turned an idea into a capability validated on the battlefield in Ukraine: an autonomous architecture with reusable interceptors and artificial intelligence that brings economic efficiency back to those who protect infrastructure and communities.”

Qognifly said preparations are underway for a facility in Bucharest that will handle pilot batch production and the standardization of testing and integration processes. The company has also signed memorandums of understanding with three Ukrainian firms as part of its regional collaboration strategy.

The Romanian firm already operates a European facility dedicated to the development and integration of UAVs, with end-to-end control over the chain from aeronautical design and composite manufacturing to avionics, sensors, and mission software. This base allows for process standardization, tooling, and European supply chain preparation, and supports the transition from prototyping and pilot batches to pre-industrialization in Romania.

“At Qognifly, we have brought together aerospace discipline and innovation in AI and sensors to build a European drone countermeasure system designed for today’s operational reality,” stated Anton Danici, technical co-founder. “Our goal is to provide defense forces and critical infrastructure operators with an effective, reusable, and responsible tool - for protection, not escalation.”

The Bucharest-based firm said it is currently in advanced discussions with investors and expects to announce a financing round soon, which would support further testing, development of interceptor drones capable of speeds up to 500 km/h, and expansion of production capacity. It also said that the system aims to provide a cost-efficient alternative to missile-based air defense solutions for protecting critical infrastructure and urban areas.

Qognifly also has mature UAV platforms in its portfolio that are currently on the market – Class 1 (mini) tactical ISR UAVs, Class 1 (small) hybrid (17h+ endurance) and electric fixed- wing platforms, cargo drones with a payload of 50 kg+, and commercial anti-hail solutions – delivered to date in over 16 countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)