Romania launches online platform for citizens to report bureaucratic barriers

The Romanian government has launched a new online platform aimed at reducing bureaucracy and improving the digitalization of public administration by allowing citizens to report inefficient administrative procedures. The platform, called Fără hârtie (Paperless), is available at fara-hartie.gov.ro.

Through the platform, citizens, companies, and public officials can submit complaints about issues such as excessive bureaucracy, complex administrative procedures, repeated requests for the same documents, or the lack of digital public services. Reports are then collected in a standardized format so their impact can be assessed based on factors such as time, costs, and the number of people affected, the government said.

“All complaints that meet the platform’s criteria are published transparently. They can be consulted by the public according to institution, type of problem, and locality. The platform allows the identification of recurring issues and their aggregation at a systemic level,” reads the press release.

Every 30 days, the government plans to compile the 10 most frequently reported problems and send them for review to the relevant institutions through the Committee for E-Government and Bureaucracy Reduction (CERB). The selection will be based on how often the issue is reported, its impact on citizens, and whether the solution requires administrative action or legislative changes.

Problems linked to administrative practices will be communicated directly to the responsible institutions, which will be required to address them, while progress will be publicly tracked on the platform, the government stated.

Issues requiring legislative changes will be examined by working groups within CERB’s consultative consortium, which includes representatives from civil society, citizens, and the business community.

“The Paperless platform allows us to collect data on the issues that most frequently and most seriously affect citizens in their day-to-day interactions with the administration, and to prioritize these problems so they can be resolved. We know that dealing with the state can be frustrating, but that very frustration can motivate people to provide the information we need. It is a good civic exercise that, if the state frustrates us, we take action to make it better,” said deputy prime minister Oana Gheorghiu.

The platform was technically developed with the support of Romania’s Special Telecommunications Service and is designed to ensure data protection and compatibility across devices.

Authorities said the initiative is part of broader efforts to modernize public administration and promote transparency and citizen participation in government reform.

(Photo source: Sebnem Ragiboglu/Dreamstime.com)