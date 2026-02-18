Male bobsleigh team registers Romania’s best Winter Olympic Games results in 34 years

Bobsledders Mihai Cristian Tentea and George Iordache achieved Romania’s best result at the Winter Olympic Games in the past 34 years, finishing 5th in the men’s two-man bobsleigh event on Tuesday, February 17, in Milan-Cortina.

Tentea and Iordache maintained the position they held after the first two runs, but they could have hoped for more if they had not been timed with the tenth fastest result in the last run.

The Romanians recorded a combined time of 3 minutes and 42 seconds, 37/100. The teams from Switzerland, Italy, Lithuania, Austria, and France followed the Romanian representatives.

The rank obtained is the best Olympic performance of Romanian bobsleigh since the Sapporo 1972 Winter Olympic Games and the second greatest performance of Romania in winter sports after the Revolution, after the 4th place in luge at the Albertville 1992 Winter Olympic Games.

German teams dominated the podium of the event. Gold medals went to Johannes Lochner/Georg Fleischhauer (3 minutes and 39 seconds, 70/100). Silver was won by Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schuller (3 minutes and 41 seconds, 4/100), while bronze was claimed by Adam Ammour and Alexander Schaller (3 minutes and 41 seconds, 52/100).

The Italian crew, made up of Patrick Baumgartner and Robert Mircea (born in Constanța), finished seventh, with a time of 3 minutes and 42 seconds, 67/100.

Romania is represented by 29 athletes at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. The bobsleigh team, based in Cortina, includes four male athletes, namely Constantin Dinescu, George Iordache, Mihai Păcioianu, and Mihai Tentea, with Andrei Nica named as reserve.

(Photo source: Comitetul Olimpic și Sportiv Român on Facebook)