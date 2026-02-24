Defense

Romania reaffirms support for Ukraine on fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion

24 February 2026

President Nicușor Dan and prime minister Ilie Bolojan reaffirmed Romania’s support for Ukraine through public messages on Tuesday, February 24. The statements were released four years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, marking a somber anniversary for Europe.

In a post on Facebook alongside a photo with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Nicușor Dan described the invasion as one of the most dramatic moments for the continent in recent history. He said that, since then, Ukraine has been fighting “for all of us.”

“Four years ago, one of the most terrible scenarios for Europe became reality. Russia attacked Ukraine, launching a merciless war against a nation that refused to be defeated. Since then, Ukraine has been fighting for all of us and safeguarding the security of our entire continent with admirable courage and resilience,” reads the message.

“Broken families, unimaginable tragedies, lost lives - all of these represent immense sacrifices and efforts for which we are grateful to the Ukrainian people,” Dan added.

The president further stressed that Romania will support Ukraine for as long as necessary and that, together with its European Union partners, it backs continued negotiations aimed at achieving a just peace, supported by clear security guarantees to prevent future conflicts.

“Peace in Ukraine means peace for Europe,” Dan said, adding that Europe’s strength lies in unity and solidarity.

To mark the four-year anniversary of the invasion, the presidential Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest will be illuminated in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, in a separate message, prime minister Ilie Bolojan also reiterated the Romanian government’s solidarity with the Ukrainian people, calling Russia’s war brutal and unprovoked.

“Today, as four years mark the launch by Russia of its brutal and unprovoked war and full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Government of Romania expresses its support and solidarity with the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom, sovereignty, and peace. Ukraine’s resistance is essential to the security of all of Europe,” the PM said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Normal
