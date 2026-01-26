Romania’s plan for reforming SOEs is to hire de-politicised managing boards 

The benchmarks set so far for the reform of the state owned enterprises (SOE) in Romania are two: initiating the selection procedures for the managing boards where some or all of the members operate under an interim status, by March 31, and initiating by August 31 the restructuring procedure (whatever this may be) for 3 of the 22 companies (out of a total of 1,500 SOEs) already shortlisted at the end of last year, deputy prime minister Oana Gheorghiu said in an interview for Digi24.

The three companies, in the energy and (railway) transport sectors, should be “important," Gheorghiu said.

As part of the SOEs reform strategy, the government amended the law on corporate management in state companies, reducing the number of members in the managing boards to 3 or 5, depending on the size of the company.

There will be a financial expert, an expert in the industry where the company operates, and a member who can be nominated by the ministry that supervises the company.

“But he should as well meet the required expertise conditions,” deputy PM Gheorghiu stressed.

The two members of the board will be selected by AMEPIP – the agency set up to monitor the performance of SOEs.

The restructuring of the SOEs will take time, and most likely the 22 already shortlisted will not see the end of the reorganisation process completed this year, deputy PM Gheorghiu said in the interview.

She said she does not intend to remain in her post after April 2027, when the Social Democrats are supposed to take over the prime ministership.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)