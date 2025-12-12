Macro

Romania’s government adds four more companies to list of SOEs slated for reforms

12 December 2025

The government has added four more companies to the list of the first 17 that entered the reform process and the analysis of the Interministerial Committee for Supporting the Implementation of Reform 9 (CNR9), led by deputy prime minister Oana Gheorghiu. 

These are CNCAF Minvest, Romaero, CNMPN Remin, and Avioane Craiova, companies from the portfolio of the Ministry of Economy, Digi24 reported.

Previously, on December 5, the Interministerial Committee had selected 17 state-owned enterprises from a total of about 1,500 to undergo initial screening ahead of potential restructuring or liquidation. The decision marks the first stage of a wider overhaul programme announced by prime minister Ilie Bolojan.

The initial shortlist includes national airline Tarom, Oil Terminal (BVB: OIL), Bucharest subway operator Metrorex, eleven railway transport companies covering both freight and passenger services, two power and heating producers, and a company responsible for inspecting technological equipment such as boilers, pressurised cylinders, and cranes.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

