President Iohannis says Romania stands by Poland after missiles incident

Romania is in full solidarity with Poland and is in contact with its partners and allies, President Klaus Iohannis said on the evening of November 15, in the context of two Russian missiles reportedly falling on Polish territory and killing two people.

"Romania is in full solidarity with our friend and ally Poland, following the worrying news about the explosions on its territory. We are in contact with our partners and allies. #WeAreNATO," the Romanian head of state tweeted.

Two "Russian-made" missiles landed in Poland, in Przewodów, near the border with Ukraine, in an incident resulting in the death of two people. Russia denied that its missiles hit Poland.

Poland invoked NATO Article 4 in order to discuss its concerns with the security alliance's decision-making body, and it will also increase the combat readiness of some Polish troops.

Polish President Andrzej Duda called for calm and announced that "what happened was an isolated incident. There are no indications that there will be others," according to the Polish portal Onet.pl.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)