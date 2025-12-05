Transport

Bucharest obtains record RON 2 bln non-refundable EU funding for transport infrastructure

05 December 2025

Bucharest City Hall announced on Thursday, December 4, that it has obtained nearly RON 2 billion (some EUR 400 million) in non-refundable EU funding for much-needed investments in transport infrastructure.

The funds will be used to purchase 100 modern, non-polluting trolleys, 63 new trams, modernize approximately 50 km of tram lines, and modernize the Titan and Colentina depots. Also part of the project is the extension of the tram network on Prelungirea Ghencea, by building a new 5.8 km double-track line and purchasing 16 trams.

Interim Bucharest mayor Stelian Bujduveanu, together with representatives of the Bucharest-Ilfov Regional Development Agency, signed the funding contract on Thursday, December 4.

“I have signed the largest European funding dedicated to public transport in Bucharest. Nearly EUR 400 million will be invested in the modernization of tram lines, rehabilitation of depots, and the purchase of new trams and trolleybuses. In addition to the nearly RON 2 billion in non-refundable European funding, the Municipality of Bucharest appealed to the European Investment Bank to ensure co-financing. The EIB has approved funding of EUR 300 million to support the priority projects of the capital,” said Bujduveanu.

The funds will be allocated to the modernization of surface-level public transportation, as well as several heating projects.

“This combination of European funds, external loans, and our own resources gives us the capacity to carry out major investments, otherwise impossible to achieve,” the interim mayor added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Primaria Municipiului Bucuresti on Facebook)

Transport

