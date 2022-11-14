Istanbul explosion: Romania stands by the people of Turkey, president says

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis sent a message of support to the people of Turkey after the deadly explosion that killed at least six and injured 81 in Istanbul on Sunday, November 13. The incident is being investigated as a terrorist attack, news agency Anadolu reported.

“We are deeply saddened about the horrific news coming from Istanbul. Our condolences to all those who lost dear ones in this tragedy and a speedy recovery to the injured. Romania stands by the people of Türkiye in this difficult time,” president Iohannis said in a Twitter post.

Turkish interior minister Suleyman Soylu said the person who left the bomb on Istanbul’s Istiklal Avenue had been arrested. “Our assessment is that the order for the deadly terror attack came from Ayn al-Arab in northern Syria, where the PKK/YPG has its Syrian headquarters,” he explained, quoted by Anadolu.

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday evening that no Romanian citizens have so far been identified among the victims of the explosion.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)