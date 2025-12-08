Romanian president Nicuşor Dan to meet Emmanuel Macron during visit to France

Romanian president Nicuşor Dan is paying an official visit to France on Monday and Tuesday, with a schedule that includes meetings with French leader Emmanuel Macron, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, and members of the Romanian community, News.ro reported. The trip aims to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation with French institutions and businesses.

According to the official agenda of president Dan, the visit begins Monday evening, December 8, with a meeting at the Romanian Embassy in Paris, where the president will address the Romanian diaspora.

Then, on Tuesday morning, December 9, Nicuşor Dan will meet representatives of French economic companies during an event organised by the Movement of the Enterprises of France (Medef).

Later, at around noon, he is scheduled to hold talks with Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, followed by his participation in the inauguration of “Nicolae Titulescu Alley” in Parc Monceau, a symbolic gesture honouring one of Romania’s most prominent diplomats.

The highlight of the visit comes at 14:00, when president Dan will meet Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace for discussions expected to focus on bilateral cooperation and European affairs.

The day will conclude with a visit to the Thales factory.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)