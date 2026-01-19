Romania registered fewer road accidents and deaths in 2025

Nationally, Romania registered 3,950 accidents in 2025, resulting in the death of 1,293 people and the serious injury of 3,125 people. Compared to the similar period of 2024, 285 fewer accidents were recorded (-6.7%), 185 fewer people died (-12.5%), and 122 fewer people were seriously injured (-3.7%), according to statistics presented by the Romanian Police.

The main generating causes of serious road accidents in 2025 were illegal crossing (16.1% of the total), failure to adapt speed to road conditions (15.3% of the total), and failure to yield the right of way to vehicles (9.5% of the total), the police reported.

Police specified that 67,126 actions were carried out to prevent road accidents throughout the year. Moreover, over 2.7 million fines were applied in the same period, 190,441 driving licences were suspended, and 103,381 vehicle registration certificates were withdrawn, as well as 22,760 license plates.

During the same period, approximately 28,700 people driving under the influence of alcohol were identified and removed from traffic.

At the same time, police identified 36,756 offences against road traffic safety, of which 11,665 were committed by a person under the influence of alcohol and 3,858 were committed by a person under the influence of psychoactive substances.

“Starting from January 1, 2025, road traffic monitoring is carried out at the national level through the use of the automatic road traffic monitoring system e-SIGUR, which involves collecting data with the help of pistol-type radars mounted outside the road, in a visible place,” the cited source mentioned.

To increase the level of road safety, a software platform, “e-SAR,” was developed for processing reports regarding aggressive behavior in traffic sent by citizens. In 2025, around 1,053 complaints were finalized.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)