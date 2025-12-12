French soldiers save truck driver after serious accident on Romania’s A3 motorway

Three French soldiers deployed in Romania as part of NATO’s Multinational Battle Group at Cincu intervened to save a truck driver following a serious traffic accident on the A3 Bucharest–Ploiești motorway, the Romanian Ministry of Defense said.

The incident occurred earlier this week as the soldiers were traveling toward Ploiești and witnessed the truck crash through the median barrier, coming to a stop directly in front of their vehicle. They stopped to assist, providing first aid to the driver, who was in shock, and securing the area to prevent further danger, the ministry said.

“One of the soldiers broke the cabin window with his bare hands, injuring his wrists, in order to reach the victim. With the help of another road user, they managed to extract the driver while fuel was leaking from the truck’s engine and smoke was rising,” reads the official announcement.

Brigadier General Cyril Mathias, France’s national representative and deputy commander of NATO’s Multinational Division South-East in Romania, congratulated the three soldiers for their actions, praising their courage and solidarity.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministry of Defense; Directia Regionala de Drumuri si Poduri Bucuresti)