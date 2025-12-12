Society

French soldiers save truck driver after serious accident on Romania’s A3 motorway

12 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three French soldiers deployed in Romania as part of NATO’s Multinational Battle Group at Cincu intervened to save a truck driver following a serious traffic accident on the A3 Bucharest–Ploiești motorway, the Romanian Ministry of Defense said.

The incident occurred earlier this week as the soldiers were traveling toward Ploiești and witnessed the truck crash through the median barrier, coming to a stop directly in front of their vehicle. They stopped to assist, providing first aid to the driver, who was in shock, and securing the area to prevent further danger, the ministry said.

“One of the soldiers broke the cabin window with his bare hands, injuring his wrists, in order to reach the victim. With the help of another road user, they managed to extract the driver while fuel was leaking from the truck’s engine and smoke was rising,” reads the official announcement.

Brigadier General Cyril Mathias, France’s national representative and deputy commander of NATO’s Multinational Division South-East in Romania, congratulated the three soldiers for their actions, praising their courage and solidarity.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministry of Defense; Directia Regionala de Drumuri si Poduri Bucuresti)

Normal
Society

French soldiers save truck driver after serious accident on Romania’s A3 motorway

12 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Three French soldiers deployed in Romania as part of NATO’s Multinational Battle Group at Cincu intervened to save a truck driver following a serious traffic accident on the A3 Bucharest–Ploiești motorway, the Romanian Ministry of Defense said.

The incident occurred earlier this week as the soldiers were traveling toward Ploiești and witnessed the truck crash through the median barrier, coming to a stop directly in front of their vehicle. They stopped to assist, providing first aid to the driver, who was in shock, and securing the area to prevent further danger, the ministry said.

“One of the soldiers broke the cabin window with his bare hands, injuring his wrists, in order to reach the victim. With the help of another road user, they managed to extract the driver while fuel was leaking from the truck’s engine and smoke was rising,” reads the official announcement.

Brigadier General Cyril Mathias, France’s national representative and deputy commander of NATO’s Multinational Division South-East in Romania, congratulated the three soldiers for their actions, praising their courage and solidarity.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministry of Defense; Directia Regionala de Drumuri si Poduri Bucuresti)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2025
Macro
Romania’s annual inflation rate holds steady at 9.8% in November
12 December 2025
Justice
Romanian president invites protesting magistrates to talks on judiciary crisis
12 December 2025
Macro
Romania’s government adds four more companies to list of SOEs slated for reforms
12 December 2025
Justice
Update: Increasingly more magistrates denounce "captured judiciary" in Romania fueling street protests
12 December 2025
Healthcare
Update: Romania confirms first leprosy cases in over 40 years, two more under investigation
11 December 2025
Justice
EC refers Romania to EU Court of Justice over failures in air quality monitoring
11 December 2025
Justice
Bucharest Appeal Court leadership rejects media investigation, but judge says “toxic” conditions are real
11 December 2025
Environment
American scientists study extreme microbial life in Romania’s Buzău Land UNESCO Geopark