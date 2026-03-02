Update: In the government meeting convened on Monday, March 2, officials analyzed the situation of Romanian citizens who are still in states in Iran’s vicinity and were impacted by flight cancellations. The government agreed to focus its efforts on bringing them back home safely.

As part of this ongoing process, Romanians will be repatriated back to Bucharest from Israel through Egypt, thanks to the latter’s open airspace. Romanian state bodies helped the tourists with land transportation to Egypt as the first leg of the journey.

“In the coming period, other flights will be organized to safely bring back pilgrims and Romanian citizens in Israel who have requested consular assistance. Additionally, the authorities are preparing the repatriation of Romanian citizens in other Middle Eastern countries affected by war. Priority will be given to children and medical cases,” the government said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Romania’s Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Foreign Affairs will meet with representatives of travel agencies and air transport operators, in order to bring back Romanian tourists or citizens working in countries impacted by the situation in Iran. Furthermore, Romania will activate, together with other European Union member states, the European civil mechanism for the repatriation of Romanian citizens.

Initial story: Romania is stepping up efforts to repatriate its citizens from the Middle East as escalating military tensions and widespread air traffic disruptions complicate evacuation plans. Prime minister Ilie Bolojan has convened a government meeting for Tuesday morning, March 2, to address the situation, as authorities coordinate diplomatic and logistical measures to bring nationals home safely.

According to official data, more than 1,060 repatriation requests have been registered so far, excluding Romanian citizens currently in the United Arab Emirates, Digi24 reported. Of these, 624 requests come from Israel alone.

A group of around 360 Romanian pilgrims visiting Israel is currently travelling by land to Cairo airport in Egypt, which remains operational and serves as a departure point for evacuation flights.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established a crisis cell to coordinate repatriation efforts and monitor security developments in the region.

National carrier Tarom announced that special flights arranged to bring back more than 300 Romanians from the conflict zone have been rescheduled for the evening of March 2. The company cited delays caused by land transport arrangements and extended border formalities for passenger groups heading to Cairo airport.

Romanian authorities said they are continuing diplomatic and logistical efforts to facilitate the safe return of citizens who have requested assistance.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)