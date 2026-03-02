Romania backs US and Israel in Middle East escalation, calls for de-escalation and civilian protection

Amid the sharp military escalation in the Middle East following joint US–Israeli strikes against Iran, Romanian officials have voiced support for Washington and Tel Aviv while also calling for regional de-escalation and the protection of civilians.

Foreign affairs minister Oana Țoiu reiterated Romania’s alignment with the European Union’s position and emphasized the role of the United Nations in managing the crisis.

“In the context of the UN Security Council meeting currently underway, we reaffirm Romania's position according to which it is essential to ensure regional peace and security in the Middle East. States involved in military actions have the responsibility to protect the civilian population,” Minister Țoiu wrote on X.

She also stated that Romania supports the Iranian people’s right to choose their own future, as well as their right to freedom and security.

Romania’s ambassador to the United States, Andrei Muraru, expressed more explicit political backing for the US and Israel. In a Facebook post, he described the two countries as “close allies and friends of Romania” that share “the fundamental values of the free world.”

“That is why I support the military action of the two states against the regime in Tehran. I pray for the American and Israeli military who are fulfilling their mission in these difficult days. At the same time, I hope that every step taken will reduce the suffering of innocent civilians,” Muraru wrote, also criticizing Iran’s support for Russia in the war against Ukraine.

On the second day of the full-scale confrontation, president Nicușor Dan sought to reassure the public, stating that Romania faces no direct threat.

“Even if the current regional security context in the Middle East has significantly deteriorated, our country is out of any danger. The Romanian state institutions responsible for foreign policy and security are monitoring the evolution of the situation and taking all necessary measures in such circumstances,” the president wrote on X.

Romanian authorities said they continue to monitor developments closely as international diplomatic efforts intensify to prevent further regional destabilization.

