Romania to install 400 radar cameras to monitor traffic

Romania’s National Company for Road Infrastructure Administration, or CNAIR, has launched a tender for the purchase of 400 video cameras equipped with radar and other necessary equipment for monitoring road traffic.

The new integrated traffic management system will enable speed monitoring and automatic recognition of license plates, verification of possession of the rovinieta, automatic data processing, and detection of deviations from road conduct. Called the e-Sigur System, the project budget was estimated at RON 82.05 million, excluding VAT, for a period of 22 months, according to data from Profit.ro.

The bids for the new system will be opened in the first part of March.

Most of the video cameras with radar will be placed on national roads, outside localities. Speed detection equipment will be installed at fixed points on A1, A2, and A3.

In the future, the system will be able to be adapted to quickly alert emergency crews in case of incidents, and will allow traffic analysis and verification of possession of ITP and RCA.

In total, there are 400 high-performance video cameras that will be installed, starting next year, on the roads and highways of Romania. The highest number of cameras, 28, will be on DN1.

Roughly 1,478 people died in road accidents in Romania in 2024, accounting for 7.41% of all traffic deaths in the EU that year.

Nationally, Romania registered 3,950 accidents in 2025, resulting in the death of 1,293 people and the serious injury of 3,125 people. Compared to the similar period of 2024, 285 fewer accidents were recorded.

(Photo source: trekandshoot | Dreamstime.com)