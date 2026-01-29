International tour led by Charlie Ottley to promote Romania in major world capitals

Romania will be promoted internationally through a series of film screenings and cultural events organised by British writer and producer Charlie Ottley, the creator of the Wild Carpathia and Flavours of Romania series. The tour will take place in several global capitals, including Thailand, Malaysia, Chile, Peru, Colombia, and the United Kingdom.

The tour, which begins this week, is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy, Digitalisation, Entrepreneurship, and Tourism, with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The program centres on screenings of Flavours of Romania, currently available on Netflix Romania, aimed at showcasing the country’s cultural, gastronomic, and natural diversity to an international audience, the Ministry of Economy said. The events target government representatives, opinion leaders, and tourism professionals, with the goal of “strengthening international ties and increasing Romania’s visibility as a travel destination.”

Each event is organised in partnership with Romanian embassies and features a 75-minute film selection drawn from seasons two and three of Flavours of Romania, focusing on the country’s nine historical regions. Screenings are followed by presentations and question-and-answer sessions with Charlie Ottley and producer Oana Mihai, as well as networking and Romanian gastronomy promotion activities.

“Romania has authentic stories that deserve to be told to the world, and Charlie Ottley tells them with respect, depth, and passion. We thank him for his constant contribution to promoting Romania and for this initiative, which showcases our tourism, cultural and gastronomic potential on the international stage,” said minister Irineu Darău.

In his turn, Charlie Ottley stated: “Oana and I had already planned this trip to reunite with friends and family, but following discussions with the Ministry of Economy, Digitalisation, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, we decided to organise screenings in all the capitals we are due to visit. I hope this initiative will give us the opportunity to show Romania’s appeal to international audiences, boost tourism, and encourage closer cooperation.”

He also said the initiative aims to counter lingering misconceptions about Romania by presenting the country directly to international audiences.

