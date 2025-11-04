British journalist Charlie Ottley receives Romanian citizenship

The British journalist and film producer Charlie Ottley, who is behind the Wild Carpathia and Flavours of Romania series, has obtained Romanian citizenship and is set to take the oath of allegiance this week.

The National Authority for Citizenship announced that the oath will be taken by several foreigners on November 6.

“The solemnity of the session […] is strengthened by the diversity of the countries of origin of the new Romanian citizens, who come from countries such as the United States of America, Great Britain, Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Jordan, Lebanon, Serbia, and India, a fact which confirms Romania’s global vocation and the strength of its human and diplomatic ties,” the ANC announced, cited by HotNews.

According to the same source, persons who have made significant contributions to the promotion of Romanian culture, civilization, and heritage will also take the oath, such as Charley Ottley.

“Through his exceptional documentaries, Wild Carpathia and Flavours of Romania, he has masterfully captured the spirit, authenticity, and picturesque beauty of Romania,” said the interim president of the ANC, Claudia Ţapardel.

Ottley stated in September of this year that he had submitted his citizenship application five years ago, and that the process proved slow. Around the same time as his application, Ottley became an honorary citizen of Brașov.

The British journalist is a well-known figure in Romania. He was awarded the Cross of the Romanian Royal House for Wild Carpathia, received the award for the best campaign promoting Romania abroad at the Romania Insider Awards, along with the Cultural Merit Order, as well as the award for “The Most Important Initiative in Media and Journalism” at the Romania TopHotel Awards.

He produced several promotional materials about Transylvania and Brașov, which were broadcast by national television stations and by BBC World. He also launched the Wild Danube documentary in Tulcea in 2021.

Charlie Ottley was born in a small village in Hampshire, Great Britain, and has been living for three years in Șirnea, Brașov County, where he bought a traditional house.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Cornel Putan)