Romania publishes procurement list for EUR 16 bln borrowed under SAFE instrument

The Romanian government has presented the list of projects that will benefit from financing through the European defence programme SAFE, under which Romania can access more than EUR 16 billion – the second-largest allocation among EU member states, after Poland.

The funds will be borrowed by the state and repaid starting in 2035 over a period of 30 years, at an interest rate capped at around 3%, which the authorities described as highly advantageous.

Head of the Chancellery Mihai Jurca said the executive aims for as many components of the defence system as possible to be produced domestically, by Romanian public or private companies.

According to Jurca, Romania could access approximately EUR 4.2 billion to improve dual-use (military and civilian) infrastructure (motorways towards Ukraine and Moldova), EUR 9.6 billion for the Ministry of Defence, and around EUR 2.8 billion for the Ministry of Interior and civil protection.

Defence minister Radu Miruţă said his ministry will implement 21 projects financed through SAFE, of which ten are joint acquisitions with other countries and eleven are dedicated exclusively to Romania. Most of the joint projects are being carried out with France and Germany.

Among the joint acquisitions, Miruţă mentioned the already signed contract with France for Mistral missiles, worth EUR 652 million, carried out together with six other states. The programme also includes the acquisition of 12 H225 helicopters – the latest model – from France, 12 radars through a joint purchase with France, three air defence systems to complement the Patriot system through a joint programme with Germany, and two centralised anti-aircraft command systems, also in cooperation with Germany.

The Ministry of Interior will use SAFE funding to purchase specific equipment and weapons, while the civil protection component will focus on acquiring new vehicles capable of transporting a larger number of patients and operating across land, water, and air routes.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)