Politics

President Nicușor Dan says Romania may attend Donald Trump’s Board of Peace but only as observer member 

13 February 2026

Romania is currently holding discussions with the United States authorities on the status of potential Board of Peace observer members – the only statute Romania may accept because of “discrepancies” between the Board’s Charter and Romania’s existing commitments, according to president Nicusor Dan, cited by Digi24 and HotNews.

A final decision will come at the end of the discussions, "probably this week," president Dan said.

The first summit of the Board of Peace, where president Dan was invited, will be held on February 19.

"We are still in discussions with the American side. The subject of the discussion is what the status of a country that, at this moment, like Romania, can only be an observer, can be. That is, what is the format of the discussion, and what is the role of any observers in this meeting. Depending on the response of the American side, we decide whether to go or not to go," he said.

The president also stated that he is having discussions with European partners regarding their position on the format proposed by the American president, but "the answer is given by Romania."

Asked about the overlap between the UN Charter and the Peace Council, Nicușor Dan stated that "until discussions, which I estimate will be complicated, take place, we cannot be anything other than observers."

Finally, the head of state said that the discussions are dynamic, that the American side is reconsidering, depending on the responses already received from other states, but that a decision will probably be made this week.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

