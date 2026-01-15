Romania passes Fiscal Affairs Committee evaluation under OECD accession procedures

Romania is ready to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) this year and participate in the next economic assessment as a full member, finance minister Alexandru Nazare announced on his Facebook page. He led a delegation visiting OECD's headquarters in Paris this week to advance the country's accession procedures by outlining the progress in the public finance area.

"Yesterday, in Paris, we completed an important stage in the accession process: the evaluation session within the Economic and Development Review Committee (EDRC), where we presented Romania's progress to 38 representatives of the world's most developed economies," the minister said.

"In parallel, the Ministry of Finance concluded the evaluation in the Fiscal Affairs Committee, receiving maximum marks for all 10 subsidiary groups involved in the analysis. The figures and structural reforms presented demonstrate that Romania is not looking for shortcuts, but is delivering concrete results."

In his report, Nazare highlighted a fiscal performance above expectations, record public investments, the complete digitalisation of ANAF, and economic stability.

"We conveyed to our OECD partners that Romania has visibly accelerated the accession process, especially in the fiscal field, and that the concrete results of budgetary consolidation facilitate integration into the club of developed economies. We are prepared for 2026 to be the year of official accession and to participate as full members. For the first time, Romania combines fiscal consolidation and record investments, a strong argument for integration into the OECD," added Alexandru Nazare.

(Photo source: Facebook/Alexandru Nazare)