Macro

Romania passes Fiscal Affairs Committee evaluation under OECD accession procedures

15 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is ready to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) this year and participate in the next economic assessment as a full member, finance minister Alexandru Nazare announced on his Facebook page. He led a delegation visiting OECD's headquarters in Paris this week to advance the country's accession procedures by outlining the progress in the public finance area.

"Yesterday, in Paris, we completed an important stage in the accession process: the evaluation session within the Economic and Development Review Committee (EDRC), where we presented Romania's progress to 38 representatives of the world's most developed economies," the minister said.

"In parallel, the Ministry of Finance concluded the evaluation in the Fiscal Affairs Committee, receiving maximum marks for all 10 subsidiary groups involved in the analysis. The figures and structural reforms presented demonstrate that Romania is not looking for shortcuts, but is delivering concrete results."

In his report, Nazare highlighted a fiscal performance above expectations, record public investments, the complete digitalisation of ANAF, and economic stability.

"We conveyed to our OECD partners that Romania has visibly accelerated the accession process, especially in the fiscal field, and that the concrete results of budgetary consolidation facilitate integration into the club of developed economies. We are prepared for 2026 to be the year of official accession and to participate as full members. For the first time, Romania combines fiscal consolidation and record investments, a strong argument for integration into the OECD," added Alexandru Nazare.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alexandru Nazare)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania passes Fiscal Affairs Committee evaluation under OECD accession procedures

15 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania is ready to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) this year and participate in the next economic assessment as a full member, finance minister Alexandru Nazare announced on his Facebook page. He led a delegation visiting OECD's headquarters in Paris this week to advance the country's accession procedures by outlining the progress in the public finance area.

"Yesterday, in Paris, we completed an important stage in the accession process: the evaluation session within the Economic and Development Review Committee (EDRC), where we presented Romania's progress to 38 representatives of the world's most developed economies," the minister said.

"In parallel, the Ministry of Finance concluded the evaluation in the Fiscal Affairs Committee, receiving maximum marks for all 10 subsidiary groups involved in the analysis. The figures and structural reforms presented demonstrate that Romania is not looking for shortcuts, but is delivering concrete results."

In his report, Nazare highlighted a fiscal performance above expectations, record public investments, the complete digitalisation of ANAF, and economic stability.

"We conveyed to our OECD partners that Romania has visibly accelerated the accession process, especially in the fiscal field, and that the concrete results of budgetary consolidation facilitate integration into the club of developed economies. We are prepared for 2026 to be the year of official accession and to participate as full members. For the first time, Romania combines fiscal consolidation and record investments, a strong argument for integration into the OECD," added Alexandru Nazare.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Alexandru Nazare)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 January 2026
Energy
Romania’s Neptun Deep project may not be covered by NATO security guarantee, army chief says
16 January 2026
Justice
Romania’s Constitutional Court postpones again decision on magistrates’ pensions
16 January 2026
Defense
SAFE: European Commission approves Romania’s EUR 16.7 bln defense plan
16 January 2026
Politics
Nationalist rally with antisemitic undertones takes place in Bucharest
16 January 2026
Transport
Romania contracts second half of EUR 1 bln EIB loan for Sbiu-Pitesti motorway
16 January 2026
Defense
Turkey reportedly plans fighter jet deployments to Romania, Estonia for NATO air policing
15 January 2026
Culture
‘The Yellow Tie’ biopic on Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache selected for Santa Barbara Film Festival
15 January 2026
Energy
Enery starts in Romania one of Europe’s largest hybrid renewable energy projects