Romania talks OECD membership in Paris after 19 of 25 dossiers were closed

14 January 2026

A Romanian delegation, including finance minister Alexandru Nazare, arrived in Paris on January 12 for key talks regarding the country's candidacy to Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) membership, Economedia.ro announced. Romania recently announced it closed the Environment negotiation dossier, the 19th of the 25 it must complete as part of the process aimed at receiving the membership.

The Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests on January 13 announced that Romania has received the formal approval for fulfilling the environmental conditions in the process of joining the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The meetings of these days aim to validate Romania's economic reform path and complete a decisive stage regarding accession to the OECD. 

The current assessments and exchanges of opinions are relevant not only for confirming the progress made, but also for underpinning a balanced and resilient economic growth strategy. They contribute to strengthening Romania's credibility with international partners and to creating the premises for a stable economic climate, oriented towards long-term development and real convergence with advanced economies, stated finance minister Alexandru Nazare.

Romania officially applied for OECD membership in 2004, and accession talks were opened in 2022.

(Photo source: Aleksandr Atkishkin/Dreamstime.com)

