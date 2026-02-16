Romania attends Board of Peace summit in US as observer

Romania will attend as an observer the first summit organised in Washington by the Board of Peace initiative of Donald Trump, president Nicusor Dan announced in a Facebook post on Sunday, February 15. He mentioned the UN Security Council’s mandate given to the Board of Peace to establish a temporary International Stabilisation Force in Gaza.

The decision comes amid a lack of consensus among the EU member states that still predominantly decided not to attend the summit. Only Hungary and Bulgaria accepted full membership, while Italy accepted observer status similar to that of Romania.

Aligned with most of the EU countries, Romania said constitutional constraints and previous international commitments prevent it from accepting full membership in the Board.

"Romania will have observer status, and I will reaffirm our firm support for international peace efforts and openness to participate in the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip," Nicușor Dan also wrote.

"The decision to be present at these discussions is based on supporting the diplomatic process established by the resolution adopted in November by the UN Security Council, initiated by the United States of America. Romania has consistently supported the need to identify a solution that will lead to an end to the conflict and has provided support to the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, especially through emergency medical evacuation operations," concluded the president of Romania.

In an X post after president Dan’s decision, foreign minister Oana Toiu commented on Romania’s position on the Gaza crisis settlement, aligned with that of the European Union.

"Romania will continue to support the peace process in Gaza, increase humanitarian support through joint European mechanisms and the two-state solution," Oana Țoiu said on X, as reported by Mediafax.

In a previous statement, president Dan also mentioned Romania’s expertise in the region.

Commenting on the secondary role of the observatory members of the Board, president Dan stressed that Romania must maintain its traditional presence in the Middle East.

"It depends, it depends, because, as you know, the situation in Gaza is important for Europe. Romania traditionally has some relations with Israel and the Arab countries in the area, so we need to be there, but it depends on what conditions," he stated.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)