Romania and Moldova to plant joint forest along Prut River, minister says

Romania will begin its annual tree-planting season alongside a new environmental initiative with the Republic of Moldova, environment minister Diana Buzoianu announced. The joint effort will include the planting of a shared forest along both banks of the Prut River at the Sculeni border crossing.

The campaign coincides with Romania’s “Luna Pădurii” (Forest Month), the period when forestry workers across the country launch nationwide afforestation activities. In parallel, Romania will continue forest planting projects financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which target significant land areas for reforestation.

“This year, we also mark an important moment of cooperation between states: the partnership between the Ministry of Environment of Romania and its counterpart in the Republic of Moldova. Through this partnership, we will carry out a joint action with the minister of environment, Mr. Gheorghe Hajder,” Diana Buzoianu said in a post on social media.

“We will plant a shared forest at the Sculeni border crossing, along both banks of the Prut River. The planting will begin on Romania’s side with Romsilva, and will then continue on the Republic of Moldova’s side together with colleagues from Moldsilva,” she added.

According to the minister, the project aims to highlight cross-border cooperation in environmental protection.

The joint action is scheduled for March 14.

