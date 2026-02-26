Environment

Romanian court restores 2,500 hectares of forest to state ownership after final ruling

26 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 2,500 hectares of forest land have been returned to the Romanian state’s public ownership following court action initiated by the National Forest Administration - Romsilva and the Finance Ministry. The land, located in Covasna County, was recovered after a years-long legal battle over property titles first reconstituted in 2002.

Romsilva said in a statement that 2,571 hectares of forest had been restored to state ownership after judicial proceedings concluded in favor of the authorities.

“For this area, the property right was reconstituted in 2002 in favor of the Ojdula Forestry Association. Following the discovery in state archives of documents showing that the 2,571 hectares of forest had been expropriated with fair and prior compensation, and were not abusively confiscated by the state in 1948, the Finance Ministry’s lawyers initiated court proceedings in 2018 to annul the property titles. Lawyers from the National Forest Administration - Romsilva joined this legal action,” reads the statement.

On September 17, 2024, the Târgu Secuiesc Court ruled to cancel the property titles, possession reports, and related land registry entries issued to Ojdula Forestry Association. The decision was appealed, but the Covasna Tribunal rejected the appeal on February 19, 2026, upholding the lower court’s ruling as final.

Authorities said the legal action enabled the state to recover the 2,571 hectares of forest land nearly 25 years after the ownership rights were first restored.

Romsilva added that in recent years it has pursued sustained court actions to maintain or recover significant areas of forest land, as part of broader efforts to protect Romania’s state forest heritage.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Laurentiu Nica/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Environment

Romanian court restores 2,500 hectares of forest to state ownership after final ruling

26 February 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

More than 2,500 hectares of forest land have been returned to the Romanian state’s public ownership following court action initiated by the National Forest Administration - Romsilva and the Finance Ministry. The land, located in Covasna County, was recovered after a years-long legal battle over property titles first reconstituted in 2002.

Romsilva said in a statement that 2,571 hectares of forest had been restored to state ownership after judicial proceedings concluded in favor of the authorities.

“For this area, the property right was reconstituted in 2002 in favor of the Ojdula Forestry Association. Following the discovery in state archives of documents showing that the 2,571 hectares of forest had been expropriated with fair and prior compensation, and were not abusively confiscated by the state in 1948, the Finance Ministry’s lawyers initiated court proceedings in 2018 to annul the property titles. Lawyers from the National Forest Administration - Romsilva joined this legal action,” reads the statement.

On September 17, 2024, the Târgu Secuiesc Court ruled to cancel the property titles, possession reports, and related land registry entries issued to Ojdula Forestry Association. The decision was appealed, but the Covasna Tribunal rejected the appeal on February 19, 2026, upholding the lower court’s ruling as final.

Authorities said the legal action enabled the state to recover the 2,571 hectares of forest land nearly 25 years after the ownership rights were first restored.

Romsilva added that in recent years it has pursued sustained court actions to maintain or recover significant areas of forest land, as part of broader efforts to protect Romania’s state forest heritage.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Laurentiu Nica/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 February 2026
Transport
Bucharest’s main airport to install seven electric vehicle charging stations
26 February 2026
Culture
Western Romania: Church of Sântămăria Orlea on Europa Nostra list of most endangered heritage sites in Europe
26 February 2026
Events
Haddaway to cook for 500 dogs at Speranța Shelter event near Bucharest
26 February 2026
Events
Nobel laureate Daron Acemoglu to headline The Economist Romania Government Roundtable this spring
26 February 2026
Capital markets
Romanian government greenlights tax incentives for stock market investments
26 February 2026
M&A
Forvis Mazars: Romania has one of the most active M&A markets in CEE
26 February 2026
Politics
Darryl Nirenberg sworn in as US ambassador to Romania
26 February 2026
Finance
Romania raises EUR 3 bln and USD 2 bln with three foreign bond issues