Romanian, Hungarian foreign ministers vow for more cooperation

The Romanian and Hungarian foreign ministers, Bogdan Aurescu and Szijjártó Péter, held a joint press conference in Bucharest on Tuesday, May 26.

The Hungarian official visited Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, and Alba Iulia, in the context of strained bilateral relations.

The visit took place in the context of Romanian president Klaus Iohannis blaming opposition Social Democrats of hidden agreements with the Hungarians. The program of economic incentives carried by Hungary in western Romania (Transylvania) emerged as another hot topic recently as well.

The messages sent by both ministers were in favor of more cooperation, G4media.ro reported. Bogdan Aurescu stated that Romania is interested in breaking the logic of confrontation and creating a modern relationship of trust and mutual respect. The Romanian minister appealed for restraint and discernment.

Regarding the economic program carried out by Hungary in Transylvania, Bogdan Aurescu specified that there is no agreement of Romania for its development and that the two countries would negotiate an agreement in the next period. His Hungarian counterpart agreed to have a written document on this topic.

As regards president Iohannis’ speech, Szijjártó said on a neutral note that “we do not want to participate in Romania's domestic policy discussions. We would like it not to be a subject of divergence during the elections.”

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Afacerilor Externe)