Iran threatens Romania with “legal consequences” after US planes station in Bucharest

The Islamic government in Tehran warned Romania that providing bases to the US airforce amounts to participation in the attacks against it, according to a series of statements offered on Monday, March 16, by a spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The spokesman argued that Romania's support for the US “would incur international responsibility if implemented,” according to the Iran International television, which broadcasts from the United Kingdom in Persian.

"If Romania makes its bases available to the United States, it would amount to participation in military aggression against Iran," said Iranian official Esmaeil Baghaei in a video conference.

He said such a move would be unacceptable under international law and would carry international responsibility for Romania.

The official was responding to a question regarding Romania’s agreement for the US to use the Kogălniceanu base for tanker aircraft operating in the Gulf area. Baghaei urged third countries not to get involved in the war.

The first three KC-135 Stratotanker-type planes arrived in Bucharest on Sunday, March 15, along with a contingent of US soldiers. The arrival was announced by Romanian defense minister Radu Miruță, who said that the planes carried no weapons or explosives on board and that Parliament had limited their number.

Last week, the Romanian Parliament approved the deployment of non-kinetic (non-offensive) American troops and military equipment in Romania at the proposal of the Supreme Council of National Defense. Romanian president Nicușor Dan emphasized that this equipment is strictly defensive and will be deployed within the framework of the strategic partnership.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting|Dreamstime.com)