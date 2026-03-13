Romania repatriates 96 more citizens from the Middle East through rescEU flight

Romania repatriated 96 citizens on Friday, March 13, through a special flight organized under the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism using the rescEU air transport capacity. The flight operated on the Muscat–Bucharest route and was carried out by LOT Polish Airlines.

This is the third evacuation flight organized by Romania through the rescEU mechanism. Earlier, on March 9, two flights evacuated 273 Romanians and 83 citizens of other EU states from the Middle East.

The cost of the flight was covered by the European Union budget, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said.

Romanian diplomatic missions coordinated the evacuation on the ground. The transport of evacuees to Muscat was arranged by the Romanian Consulate in Dubai and the Romanian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, while the Romanian Embassy in Muscat managed their transfer to the airport for boarding.

“Romania is the first country to use the rescEU air transport capacity for repatriations since the mechanism was created in 2019,” the ministry said.

More than 6,000 Romanian citizens have returned safely from countries affected by the Middle East conflict so far, including around 3,500 through evacuation or assisted repatriation flights organized by the ministry.

Officials said the MAE crisis cell and the diplomatic missions in the region continue to monitor the situation and remain ready to assist Romanian citizens.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Afacerilor Externe/ Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Romania)