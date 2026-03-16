Authorities in Bucharest have passed regulations to drastically limit the use of fireworks throughout the year. Companies that organize pyrotechnic shows will have to pay a fee of RON 500 (EUR 100) per minute and will need the approval of the City Hall.

The new measures were approved by the Bucharest General Council and are aimed at protecting animals and people alike. Instead of fireworks, organizers of festivals or other similar events will use light lasers and drone shows.

According to the decision, the use of pyrotechnic articles from categories T1, T2, F2, F3, and F4 is prohibited within the municipality of Bucharest, including during public and private events and festivities, throughout the entire year.

By exception, shows with pyrotechnic articles may be organized only by authorized natural and legal persons, under the conditions of the law, with the prior obtaining of all necessary approvals, in strictly delimited locations that do not affect residential areas, parks, or animal shelters.

The organization of these events will be allowed only with the approval of the City Hall. A fee of RON 500 will also have to be paid by the applicant to the institution.

According to the approval report, the project aims to align Bucharest with the standards of ‘civilization and responsibility’ of the major European capitals. The capital will also join other cities in the country that have taken the same measure, such as Cluj-Napoca, Iași, Brașov, Buzău, Constanța, Suceava, Satu Mare, Praid, and Ploiești.

Until now, companies that wished to get approval for fireworks had to go to one of the six district city halls in the Romanian capital. Municipal councilor Andreea Leonte, part of the reformist REPER party and the initiator of the project, said that the general City Hall will strip district city halls of competencies over fireworks so as to enact the ban.

“We also include indoor pyrotechnics in the category of activities that require the approval of the City Hall, and we did this with the Colectiv club tragedy in mind, where the fire was caused by some indoor pyrotechnics. Thirdly, we give powers to the municipal and local police to carry out checks and apply sanctions,” she specified, cited by Radio Romania Bucuresti.

In October 2015, a few hundred young people were in the Colectiv club, located in the former Pionierul factory in Bucharest, attending the concert of the rock band Goodbye to Gravity. At 22:32, during the concert, a fire broke out due to fireworks on stage, and the flames spread rapidly within seconds, leading to numerous deaths.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Calinescu Silviu|Dreamstime.com)