The United States moved the first three aircraft capable of aerial refueling to Romania on Sunday, March 15, after the Supreme Council for National Defense (CSAT) and Parliament approved a temporary increase in US troops and equipment stationed in the country. The KC-135 Stratotanker-type planes were stationed at Otopeni Airport in Bucharest, accompanied by a contingent of US soldiers.

The arrival was announced by Romanian defense minister Radu Miruță, who told Digi24 that the planes carried no weapons or explosives on board and that Parliament had limited their number.

The far-right opposition parties in the Parliament opposed the increase in US military presence in Romania during debates in the Parliament, arguing that it would make the country a target for Iranian strikes. Figures such as pro-Russian extremist member of the European Parliament Diana Sosoaca claimed that through the approval, Romania had become “an aggressor” part of the US-Iran conflict.

The centrist coalition in power, however, maintained that Romania was simply a reliable partner for the United States. In turn, the latter provided Romania with increased security.

According to the defense minister, as cited by Digi24, “to deter more, you have to show capability so that those who might have dark thoughts about Romania think again. Deterrence means both military personnel and military technology. It is a combination of the number of soldiers and technical capability.”

Moreover, he argued, Romania was not contributing directly to the war in Iran or hosting weapons that would strike the Islamic country.

“We asked, during discussions with the United States, whether they would be bringing weapons, explosives, and the official answer was no. Therefore, it is an action of the United States that the Parliament of Romania approved, and it is an action that increases Romania’s deterrence capability,” Miruță also said.

US refueling aircraft, monitoring systems, and satellite communication equipment are to be temporarily deployed to Romania, president Nicușor Dan announced after discussions in the CSAT on Wednesday, March 11. The equipment will take part in the war in Iran. According to the president, the deployment would take place under Romania’s strategic partnership with the United States and in coordination with NATO allies.

Now in its third week, the war in Iran has led to an increase in fuel prices worldwide, including in Romania. Prices rose sharply especially after Iran began to reportedly mine the Hormuz Strait or attempt to strike ships crossing it. In recent statements, US president Donald Trump said he expected NATO allies, as well as China, to help secure the Strait, according to the BBC.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrew David Periam|Dreamstime.com)