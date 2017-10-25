Romania, one of only four EU states with higher wine production in 2017

The world wine production is expected to drop by 8.2% in 2017 compared to last year, to 246.7 millions of hectoliters (mhl), according to initial estimations of the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV). This is one of the lowest levels in several decades.

However, Romania is one of only four EU countries expected to record higher wine production in 2017, compared to 2016. With an estimated wine production of 5.3 mhl, up 64% over 2016, Romania ranks 13th among world wine producers.

The other three EU states that are expected to register higher wine productions this year are Portugal – 6.6 mhl, up 10% year-on-year, Hungary – 2.9 mhl, up 3%, and Austria – 2.4 mhl, up 23%.

The exceptional weather events such as frost or drought significantly impacted the wine production in the EU, which was historically low, according to OIV. The harvest volume is expected to be 15% lower than the previous year’s level. It is evaluated at 140.7 mhl, down from 164.7 mhl in 2016.

The harvest estimates for 2017 are historically low in the main European wine producing countries. For example, Italy recorded a 23% drop, to 39.3 mhl, France saw a 19% decline, to 36.7 mhl, and Spain’s wine production went down 15%, to 33.5 mhl.

Find the full report here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]