Tech

Endava signs framework agreement to help migrate public services to Romania’s Government Cloud

16 October 2025

Technology company Endava has signed a framework agreement with Romania’s Authority for Digitalization (ADR) to support the migration of at least 30 government applications to the new Government Private Cloud, a project funded through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). 

The collaboration marks a major step in Romania’s digital transformation strategy, aimed at creating a secure, scalable infrastructure to deliver faster and more reliable public services, according to the press release. The Government Cloud will host digital applications in a controlled environment across four national data centers in Bucharest, Brașov, Sibiu, and Timiș.

"Romania is hugely significant to Endava and this represents a true ‘first of a kind’ opportunity to work with the Romanian Government at this scale,” said Matt Cloke, CTO of Endava. “We hope this will lead to a long-term relationship, where we can continue to support both the government and the people of Romania.”

Endava will help design the cloud architecture, migrate legacy systems, and ensure security and compliance standards. The company will also provide ongoing managed services and optimization once the systems are live.

The project is part of Romania’s broader goal to build a cohesive digital ecosystem for public administration, with cloud services managed in a unified environment.

Endava is a global technology and consulting firm with more than 11,000 employees across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. 

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandersikov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Alexandersikov/Dreamstime.com)

