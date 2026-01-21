Romania ranked 53rd most influential country in the Global Soft Power Index 2026

Romania has climbed two positions to 53rd in the global rankings, according to the new iteration of the Global Soft Power Index by Brand Finance, after its Soft Power score increased from 39.5 to 40.3 out of 100, driven by substantial improvements across media perceptions, technology credentials, and personal attributes, including generosity and trustworthiness.

Romania surged 26 places for being perceived as generous to 82nd globally, while trustworthiness climbed 21 ranks to 48th. The Media & Communication pillar showed the greatest pillar-level improvement, climbing 17 ranks from 72nd to 55th.

Meanwhile, Romania's technology credentials also strengthened notably, with technology and innovation climbing 11 ranks to 44th, while being advanced in science improved five ranks to 41st. The Education & Science pillar advanced six ranks to 42nd globally.

However, Romania declined 22 ranks for being tolerant and inclusive to 63rd, while lifestyle appeal fell 12 ranks to 78th. Perceptions of law and human rights also weakened, declining nine ranks to 52nd.

Tourism perceptions softened slightly, with visit appeal falling five ranks to 65th, despite improvements in cultural heritage metrics.

"The 11-rank jump in technology and innovation perceptions is particularly significant, reflecting Romania's growing reputation as a tech hub in Eastern Europe. However, the notable declines in tolerance and lifestyle perceptions present a challenge that will need to be addressed to sustain this positive momentum,” said Mihai Bogdan, Managing Director at Brand Finance Romania.

Overall, the Global Soft Power Index 2026 highlights a broad global decline of nation brand perceptions, driven by economic uncertainty, geopolitical tension, and social pressures. Audiences worldwide are more cautious and more likely to scrutinize nations’ behaviour, leading to lower scores across the Index and echoing the trust erosion seen during the COVID-19 period.

Despite retaining 1st place overall, the United States records the steepest overall decline among all nation brands ranked, driven by sharp declines in Reputation (26th, -11) and key nation brand attributes amid international backlash to “America First” policies.

China has consolidated its second-place position, overtaking the US for the first time in Reputation (18th, +9), supported by improvements in People & Values, Governance, and Sustainable Future.

Japan’s rise to 3rd, now overtaking the United Kingdom (4th), exemplifies its ability to build Soft Power through a direct experience of the nation brand.

Brand Finance publishes the Global Soft Power Index based on a survey of more than 150,000 respondents from over 100 countries to gather data on global perceptions of all 193 member states of the United Nations.

In the index, Soft Power is defined as a nation’s ability to influence the preferences and behaviours of various actors in the international arena (states, corporations, communities, publics, etc.) through attraction and persuasion rather than coercion. Each nation is scored across 55 different metrics to arrive at an overall score out of 100 and ranked in order from 1st to 193rd.

(Photo source: Dmitry Shirinkin | Dreamstime.com)