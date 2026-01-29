Romania and Germany sign defence cooperation agreement

Romania and Germany have formalised a framework for defence cooperation through a Joint Declaration of Intent, signed on Wednesday, January 28, in Berlin by Romanian defence minister Radu Miruță and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, Digi24 reported.

The agreement sets out a modern framework for collaboration in the field of defence materials, covering four main areas: joint logistical support, bilateral procurement of products and services, co-development of military equipment, and research and development in defence technologies.

During the meeting, Miruță and Pistorius also discussed strengthening security along NATO’s Eastern Flank, strategic defence investments, and cooperation within the European SAFE programme.

Miruță described the programme as “a huge opportunity: a train that Romania cannot afford to miss if it wants an army with modern equipment, adapted to new realities.”

The Joint Declaration aims to deepen bilateral ties in defence production and technology while enhancing operational capabilities and logistical interoperability between the two countries.

The agreement follows broader European and NATO initiatives to modernise armed forces in response to evolving regional security challenges, particularly in Eastern Europe.

Both ministers highlighted the strategic importance of joint projects and technology-sharing as a means to strengthen collective defence and support Romania’s ongoing military modernisation plans.

(Photo source: Facebook/Radu Miruta)