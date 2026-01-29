Defense

Romania and Germany sign defence cooperation agreement

29 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania and Germany have formalised a framework for defence cooperation through a Joint Declaration of Intent, signed on Wednesday, January 28, in Berlin by Romanian defence minister Radu Miruță and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, Digi24 reported.

The agreement sets out a modern framework for collaboration in the field of defence materials, covering four main areas: joint logistical support, bilateral procurement of products and services, co-development of military equipment, and research and development in defence technologies.

During the meeting, Miruță and Pistorius also discussed strengthening security along NATO’s Eastern Flank, strategic defence investments, and cooperation within the European SAFE programme. 

Miruță described the programme as “a huge opportunity: a train that Romania cannot afford to miss if it wants an army with modern equipment, adapted to new realities.”

The Joint Declaration aims to deepen bilateral ties in defence production and technology while enhancing operational capabilities and logistical interoperability between the two countries.

The agreement follows broader European and NATO initiatives to modernise armed forces in response to evolving regional security challenges, particularly in Eastern Europe.

Both ministers highlighted the strategic importance of joint projects and technology-sharing as a means to strengthen collective defence and support Romania’s ongoing military modernisation plans.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Radu Miruta)

Read next
Normal
Defense

Romania and Germany sign defence cooperation agreement

29 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania and Germany have formalised a framework for defence cooperation through a Joint Declaration of Intent, signed on Wednesday, January 28, in Berlin by Romanian defence minister Radu Miruță and his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, Digi24 reported.

The agreement sets out a modern framework for collaboration in the field of defence materials, covering four main areas: joint logistical support, bilateral procurement of products and services, co-development of military equipment, and research and development in defence technologies.

During the meeting, Miruță and Pistorius also discussed strengthening security along NATO’s Eastern Flank, strategic defence investments, and cooperation within the European SAFE programme. 

Miruță described the programme as “a huge opportunity: a train that Romania cannot afford to miss if it wants an army with modern equipment, adapted to new realities.”

The Joint Declaration aims to deepen bilateral ties in defence production and technology while enhancing operational capabilities and logistical interoperability between the two countries.

The agreement follows broader European and NATO initiatives to modernise armed forces in response to evolving regional security challenges, particularly in Eastern Europe.

Both ministers highlighted the strategic importance of joint projects and technology-sharing as a means to strengthen collective defence and support Romania’s ongoing military modernisation plans.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Radu Miruta)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 January 2026
M&A
US Carlyle Group agrees to acquire Lukoil international assets, including those in Romania
29 January 2026
Events
Romanian cats again in the spotlight after winning major international competition
29 January 2026
Society
Survey: Romanians place highest trust in Church and Army, Parliament last
29 January 2026
Energy
EU allocates nearly EUR 104 mln to Romania–Bulgaria smart grid energy project
29 January 2026
Defense
Romania and Germany sign defence cooperation agreement
29 January 2026
M&A
Turkish Otokar to take over Romanian military vehicles producer Automecanica for EUR 85 mln
29 January 2026
Culture
International tour led by Charlie Ottley to promote Romania in major world capitals
29 January 2026
Politics
Romanian PM, German chancellor reaffirm Ukraine support and deepen bilateral ties in Berlin