Romanian PM, German chancellor reaffirm Ukraine support and deepen bilateral ties in Berlin

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan and German chancellor Friedrich Merz reaffirmed their countries’ strong bilateral partnership and further support for Ukraine during a joint press conference held in Berlin on Wednesday, January 28. The two leaders said they look forward to continuing discussions, with Bolojan expressing hope that Merz will also visit Bucharest in the near future.

Speaking after their first official meeting, Friedrich Merz noted Romania’s strategic role on NATO’s eastern flank and its contribution to European security, particularly given its border with Ukraine. He thanked Romania for its ongoing efforts, including energy deliveries to Ukraine amid continued Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

Merz said Germany and Romania continue to support Ukraine politically, financially, humanitarianly, and militarily. He mentioned that Germany has increased assistance to Ukraine’s energy and air defence systems and has allocated an additional EUR 160 million in 2026 to Ukraine’s energy support fund. Germany is also supplying air defence systems, interceptor drones, armoured vehicles, and ammunition.

“We therefore continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression and want the fighting to stop. We want Russia to remain at the negotiating table and to be ready to end this war through a ceasefire. We want security for Europe, we want peace in Ukraine, and it is very good that the negotiations between Ukrainians and Russians, which began in Abu Dhabi, are continuing," the German official said.

Merz also pointed to closer defence cooperation between Berlin and Bucharest, including Germany’s repeated deployment of Eurofighter aircraft to help patrol Romania’s airspace. Defence ministers from both countries also met in Berlin to sign a memorandum of understanding on arms exports, a move Merz said reflects shared responsibility for European security.

In his turn, prime minister Ilie Bolojan described the talks as timely amid growing global competition, economic pressure, and the ongoing war in Ukraine. He underlined Germany’s position as Romania’s main economic partner, noting that bilateral trade exceeded EUR 42 billion in 2024, with more than 10,000 German-owned companies operating in Romania and employing over 200,000 people.

“We aim to further develop this cooperation, and today I discussed with chancellor Merz increasing investments in strategic areas such as energy, industry, and defence, including by making use of European instruments such as the SAFE programme. These are sectors that will determine Europe’s competitiveness in the coming years, and areas in which Romania wants to be a reliable partner,” Bolojan stated.

He also said that the defence memorandum would help modernise Romania’s defence industry and improve responsiveness to security needs, particularly on the eastern flank and in the Black Sea region.

Moreover, the PM also reiterated Romania’s support for Ukraine and condemned Russian attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure. He stressed that the other neighbour, Moldova, remains a strategic priority for Romania, calling for the swift opening of EU accession negotiations with Chișinău as a signal of regional stability and security.

In addition, Bolojan thanked Germany for its support for Romania’s bid to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), saying Bucharest aims to complete the accession process this year.

Both leaders agreed that national efforts must be backed by a strong European response, with future EU budget priorities focused on defence and competitiveness. Merz said the two countries share a commitment to reducing bureaucracy and strengthening the single market, as well as advancing global trade agreements, including with Mercosur and India.

